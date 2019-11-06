Hydrogen Bunker Project Marks Milestone

Hydrogen fuel cell system. Image Credit: Havyard Group

Norway's Havyard Group says it has completed the first phase of a project that aims to realize a zero emissions, hydrogen fuel cell power system for large ships.

The company says it is now entering into the approval stage for the hydrogen system and has signed agreements with Linde Engineering as tank supplier and PowerCell Sweden AB as supplier of fuel cells.

The trio look to design a hydrogen solution and take the first step towards certification for a system that will ultimately be offered to cruise ferry Havila Kystruten for retrofit.

As the industry looks to develop lower and, ultimately zero carbon fuels, hydrogen has been tipped to be the bunker fuel of the future.