Geos Group Takes on Road Tanker Deliveries of MGO at Port of Blyth

﻿﻿Geos Group has taken over road tanker delivery of MGO at the UK Port of Blyth. Image Credit: Geos Group

Geos Group has announced the take over of road tanker delivery operations of MGO at the UK Port of Blyth from Phillips 66.

"This new development at Blyth is a good step forward for our business," said Adrian Proctor, Geos Group Commercial Director, noting that the move aligns with the company's "overall strategy of being in control of our supply chain from refinery to vessel.

"Managing our own fuel storage tanks, ex-pipe operations, sea tanker movements and road transport logistics puts us firmly in control of our inventory and the level of service we offer – and ultimately gives us a competitive advantage over other marine gas oil suppliers."

“ Geos Group owns and operates the 15 million-litre MGO facility

Geos Group owns and operates the 15 million-litre MGO facility in Blyth, manages ex-pipe operations there, and provides road transport delivery services from other UK ports, such as Aberdeen and Great Yarmouth.

"Our resources and expertise have therefore ensured that the handover of road tanker deliveries at Blyth from Phillips 66 has been very straightforward," said the company.