SIBCON: Total Sees Global LNG Bunker Capacity at 7.5 Million MT/Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Natural gas will be taking a growing share of marine fuels demand in the coming years. File Image / Pixabay

Global LNG bunkering capacity has grown to about 7.5 million mt/year, according to French energy producer Total.

The capacity should be enough to cover demand almost up to 2025, Jerome Leprince-Ringuet, managing director of bunkering unit Total Marine Fuels Global Solutions, said at the SIBCON industry event Wednesday.

The number of LNG bunker barges is set to more than double to 33 over the next two years, he added, and about 22% of the fleet currently on order will be 'LNG capable' upon delivery.

On Tuesday Chee Hong Tat, senior minister of state at Singapore's Ministry of Transport, said the Maritime and Port Authority would be taking applications for additional LNG bunker supplier licences in the coming weeks with a view to building the city-state's supply capacity to 1 million mt/year by 2021.

