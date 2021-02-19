New Hires in Asia, Europe and US for KPI OceanConnect

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CEO Søren Høll expects to see further consolidation in the bunker industry this year. Image Credit: KPI OceanConnect

Bunker supplier KPI OceanConnect has made three new senior hires at the start of 2021.

Venetia Dimoka, previously a brand manager at Coca-Cola, joined the company as its head of marketing last month.

Richard Mills, previously a bunker trader for Peninsula Petroleum, has joined as sales manager in Singapore.

And Maria Tierney, previously a broker and trader for World Fuel Services, has joined as broker and trader in the US.

"Having the best team is a continuous objective of any successful organisation, and accordingly we are actively engaged in dialogues with several potential new hires," a company representative told Ship & Bunker by email on Friday.

"We are also currently looking for strong marine fuel traders/brokers for our European and US offices.

"Attracting and retaining the very best people remains a key objective for us, in order to achieve our ambitious growth strategy and deliver added value for our business partners."

KPI OceanConnect was formed last year from the merger of KPI Bridge Oil and OceanConnect Marine. Earlier this year the company reported a few redundancies from Singapore, London and Athens, following on from the completion of the merger.