Key Stakeholder Organizations Issue Joint Industry Guidance for IMO2020

CIMAC, IPIECA, and IBIA are among a number of key industry organizations that today released a Joint Industry Guidance on the supply and use of IMO2020 grade bunker fuels.

The publication is designed to provide guidance for stakeholders across the marine fuels and shipping industries, from fuel blenders and suppliers to end users, the group says.

Among the key messages in the document are the need to ensure appropriate fuel quality, identify compatibility issues, and for crew to receive adequate information about the fuels to help identify and manage potential safety and operational issues.

The fuels-focused document does not touch on issues related to compliance in regard to Port State Control, or alternative fuels such as LNG.

Concawe, IACS, and IMAREST are among the other headline contributors.

The document is available free of charge here: https://ibia.net/joint-industry-guidance-on-the-supply-and-use-of-0-50-sulphur-marine-fuel/