Red Sea Bunkering Set to Commence Djibouti VLSFO Supply in Early December

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunkering operations with RSB's bunker tanker Red Sea 1. Image Credit: Red Sea Bunkering

Red Sea Bunkering (RSB), the sole physical supplier in Djibouti, will begin supply of IMO 2020 grade VLSFO bunkers by December 10, 2019.

"We will be the first supplier in the area to provide VLSFO," a spokesperson for RSB told Ship & Bunker.

The 0.5% sulfur material will be delivered by Red Sea 1, RSB's double-hull tanker that has a total capacity for products of approximately 10,000 CBM.

“ our floating storage will be able to perform bunkering deliveries as well, in order to accommodate the number of vessels calling Djibouti Red Sea Bunkering

With three cargo pumps of 500 cbm / hour each, she will be able to supply simultaneously HSFO 380 3.5%s, VLSFO 0.5%s, and LS MGO 0.05%s, to all types of vessels, either at inner anchorage or at allocated berths.

"In addition to our current barge, our floating storage will be able to perform bunkering deliveries as well, in order to accommodate the number of vessels calling Djibouti," the spokesperson added.

"The new product will meet all the new international quality standards and full specifications will be ready for review. We will be also be carefully reviewing pricing formulas to assist all parties and we are very interested in monthly or long term contracts."

Red Sea Bunkering says it will have approximately 25,000 mt of cargo at any given time so it can be ready to meet all supply requirements.

"Djibouti is a very strategic bunkering point for VLSFO basis its significant geographic location and considering its excellent performance record, Red Sea Bunkering will be able to maintain high quality services to all customers," RSB concluded.