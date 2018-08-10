Hapag-Lloyd Makes Scrubber U-Turn for IMO 2020

Hapag-Lloyd to test exhaust gas cleaning systems on two larger containerships. Image Credit: Hapag-Lloyd

Amid a recent surge of industry-wide interest over exhaust gas cleaning systems, scrubber sceptic Hapag-Lloyd says it will now test the technology as part of its preparations for the upcoming "IMO 2020" global 0.50% sulfur cap on marine fuel.

The apparent u-turn comes after the world's fifth largest container carrier in March said it was "questionable" whether the technology was a long-term solution and "not our preferred solution."

But writing in its 1H 2018 report released today, Hapag-Lloyd says it will now test scrubbers on two "larger containerships", but did not elaborate on when the conversions would take place.

Hapag-Lloyd are not the only vessel owner to shift their view on scrubbers, with Scorpio this month also indicating they were warming to the technology.