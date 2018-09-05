DNV GL, DISC to Develop 23,000 TEU LNG Fuelled Mega-Box Ship

JDP signing at the SMM trade fair today in Hamburg. Image Credit: DISC / DNV GL

Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company Ltd. (DSIC) and classification society DNV GL have joined forces to develop a 23,000 TEU capacity liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fuelled box ship.

The duo said they signed a joint development project (JDP) agreement at SMM today, which is said to be focused on delivering an ultra large container vessel (ULCV) design which is "ready for construction and reflects upcoming market trends and incoming regulations."

The outlook for LNG bunkers this year has been increasingly bullish, and follows CMA CGM's decision last November to order nine 22,000 TEU vessels fuelled by the alternative bunker fuel.

"In developing this new 23,000 TEU LNG fuelled ULCV design, we will show that DSIC can deliver vessels at the cutting edge of the market after two 20,000 TEU container vessels were successfully delivered to COSCO SHIPPING Group this year," said Mr. Yang Zhi Zhong, President of DSIC.

"We see a continuing strong market for ULCV vessels, with lower slot costs especially valued on the main trading routes. At the same time the expansion in bunkering infrastructure in both China and Europe means that LNG is becoming a viable solution for container vessels, lowering costs and ensuring compliance with incoming regulations."