OW Bunker: Danish Prosecutor to Appeal Møller Sentence

Lars Moller. Image Credit: Dynamic Oil Trading

Denmark's Serious Economic and International Crime (SØIK) will appeal the recent verdict delivered against former Dynamic Oil Trading (DOT) CEO Lars Møller for his part in the 2014 collapse of parent company OW Bunker, Danish media reports.

Following a lengthly legal process, last month Møller was sentenced to an 18 month jail term for his involvement in credit indiscretions that resulted in losses amounting to some $125 million.

The Danish Prosecutor had originally sought a term of five years.

The case is now set to be reviewed by the Danish High Court.

Møller's team was also unhappy with the May verdict, and has also lodged an appeal with a view to having the case dismissed.