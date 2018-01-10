Royston Diesel Power Boosts Enginei Marine Fuel Management System Development

Sarah Wade, CEO, Royston Diesel Power. Image Credit: Royston

Royston Diesel Power (Royston), by doubling the size of its UK engineering facilities, says it has expanded the product development of its enginei marine fuel management system.

The company says the 15,000 sq. ft. expansion of its engineering workshop premises alongside its headquarters on the banks of the River Tyne is intended to support global growth in its marine engine service business and new technology development.

"In response to growing interest in achieving better vessel operational efficiencies and emissions control, the enginei fuel optimisation system has attracted worldwide maritime interest," explained the company.

"Growing global demand over the past 12 months has secured system installations in over 100 operational vessels, including offshore support fleets, ferries, dredgers, research vessels and tugs."

As Ship & Bunker reported in September, Royston recently expanded its enginei support team, a move it says comes in response to growing global demand for advanced technology marine fuel monitoring systems.

“ The new workshop premises will continue to support growing marine sector interest Sarah Wade, CEO, Royston Diesel Power

Sarah Wade, CEO of Royston, said: "In recent years the company has been able to build on its international reputation as a leading diesel service engineering and repair business with the introduction of the highly innovative enginei fuel optimisation system.

"The new workshop premises will continue to support growing marine sector interest across all of our services and products. In particular, it will enable us to further strengthen and extend our technical capabilities, both in support of our marine sector OEM partners and also to respond to the increasingly intense shipping operator focus on improving vessel performance and fuel optimisation."

In November, Royston said its new enginei module provides improved monitoring of onboard and onshore fuel tank inventories, and a low-cost method of measuring vessel emissions, including CO2, NOx and SOx, for monitoring and assessment under various emission regulations.