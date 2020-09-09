Fantasy Football League Launches for Bunker Industry

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new season is set to kick off on September 12. File Image / Pixabay

A fantasy football league based on the Premier League season 2020/2021 has launched for the bunker industry, with prizes sponsored by Ship & Bunker.

The Ship & Bunker League has been set up on the Telegraph Fantasy Football site. Anyone involved in the bunker industry is welcome to join for free; go to fantasyfootball.telegraph.co.uk, select your team then join the SHIP & BUNKER LEAGUE using the unique code KCGHX87A.

A prize of £100 will be awarded to the overall winner of the league. A £25 golden boot prize will be awarded to the team with the highest total number of goals scored, and another £25 prize will be for the best starting 11 before the commencement date on September 12.

For any further details about the league, send an email to jack@shipandbunker.com.