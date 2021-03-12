BUNKER JOBS: ICS Seeks Technical Director to Tackle Shipping Decarbonisation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire will provide guidance to the shipping industry on its decarbonisation goals. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping industry group the International Chamber of Shipping is seeking to hire a technical director with a focus on ways of cutting the industry's carbon footprint.

The organisation is seeking qualified naval architects, marine and mechanical engineers with chartered engineer status, or equivalent, it said in a job posting this week.

The role "will be responsible for leading the Marine Department's technical stream providing leadership and guidance on technical regulatory issues affecting the shipping industry including measures to reduce carbon intensity from shipping as the sector looks to decarbonise," the organisation said.

The job opening follows the departure of former technical director John Bradshaw to join the World Shipping Council earlier this week.

The deadline for applications is April 6. For more information, click here.