Sri Lanka: Oil Spill Fears From Striken Boxship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Oil threat to local beaches. File Image / Pixabay.

Fears are growing of fuel spilling from a stricken box ship off the Sri Lankan coast.

The authorities have been trying to bring a fire under control onboard the X-Press Pearl but have been hampered by bad weather.

It is thought the fire may have weakened the ship's structure raising fears of it breakin up and possible oil spill.

The vessel, which is anchored outside Colombo harbour, is carrying 278 metric tonnes of bunker oil and 50 mt of marine gasoil, Sri Lanka's Marine Environment Protection Authority chairman Dharshani Lahandapura told French news agency AFP.

"Given the very rough seas and the heavy monsoon winds, it is not possible to lay booms around the ship to contain a spill," the official added.

The ship's crew were evacuated Tuesday following an explosion onboard. The X-Press Pearl is carrying nitric acid as cargo, the report said.