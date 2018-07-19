2036: The Year of Peak Oil Demand

Peak oil predicted in 2036. File image/pixabay

The demand for oil is likely to peak in 2036, according to energy analyst Wood Mackenzie.

The assessment is contained in the analyst's long-term energy outlook which was given to clients earlier this year but not reported, according to investment website seekingalpha.

"Autonomous electric vehicles or robo-taxis will really change the face of transport in the coming decades," Ed Rawl, Wood Mackenzie's head of crude oil research, was quoted as saying.

"We presume they become commercial by 2030 and widely accepted by 2035... They will be on the road far more as they are autonomous, displacing a disproportionate amount of oil-based transport."

While the world's big oil companies are coming to terms with slackening demand for their key product, the Wood Mackenzie view suggests that peak oil demand may come sooner than many had thought, the report said.