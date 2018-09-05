Petromoc Bunkering Expands Operations Footprint

MT Prima. Image Credit: Petromoc Bunkering

Petromoc Bunkering has expanded its bunker supply operation in Africa.

Starting this month the supplier is now serving Nacala Port ( Mozambique ) and Offshore.

As previously reported by Ship & Bunker, the company already supplies bunkers offshore in the Mozambican channel as well as in the port of Maputo.

Both IFO 180 cst and MGO low sulfur fuel will be available ex-barge via dedicated bunker tanker MT Prima.

Petromoc Bunkering Lda is a joint-venture between Petroleos de Moçambique SA and Augusta Energy SA.