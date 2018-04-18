Interactive Guide to IMO2020 Bunker Supply Launched

The new tool gives a graphical overview of suppliers' plans in the pre and post IMO2020 bunker markets. Image Credit: NSI

NSI today has launched a new interactive guide that gives a graphical overview of suppliers' plans in the pre and post IMO2020 bunker markets.

Located at www.2020planning.com, the map shows global availability of HSFO, LSFO 0.5%, ULSFO 0.1%, and MGO.

"The job of a broker is evolving with new tools available and this new tool represents part of what we see as the 'new broking'. www.2020planning.com will be the comprehensive central source of data for the market and we welcome suppliers and ship owners alike to utilise this," says NSI's Paul Hardy.

"The market intelligence contained in the portal can also be expanded upon by our team of brokers."

“ As a forward looking company we see the need to provide the data and analysis so our owners can properly evaluate all options NSI

The tool comes ahead of what is set to be a major shake-up in the bunker supply chain, with the majority of vessels expected to switch to burning MGO or other new low sulfur bunker blends once the global 0.50% sulfur cap for marine fuel comes into force from January 1, 2020.

"As a forward looking company we see the need to provide the data and analysis so our owners can properly evaluate all options, be that compliant fuel, scrubbers, or otherwise," says Hardy.

"We have spent considerable time in the planning stages of www.2020planning.com and it will allow our clients to act with full knowledge and overview of the market as it develops in the run up to 2020. It is a brokers job to present the facts in a clear and coherent way rather than simply express sentiment."

The tool is available to NSI's clients or to the wider market via a free trial. Interested parties can email bunkers@nauticalsupply.co.uk for more information.