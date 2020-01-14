MAN Energy Expects to See Ammonia-Powered Ship Design by 2024

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ammonia is one of the alternative bunker fuels being considered by the shipping industry. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

The shipping industry can expect to see ammonia-powered vessel designs as early as 2024, according to technology company MAN Energy Solutions.

MAN is working with Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co. on the design for an ammonia-fuelled container ship with cargo capacity of 23,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU).

That project may be completed as soon as 2024, according to Brian Østergaard Sørensen, head of two-stroke research at MAN.

Ammonia is one of the alternative marine fuels being suggested as the shipping industry seeks to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions and move on from fossil fuel-based bunkers.