HMM's IMO 2020-Focused Mega Containership Orders Move Forward

HMM has signed its letter of intent for the orders with three shipyards. Image Credit: HMM

HMM has taken the next steps for its "eco-friendly mega containerships" orders as part of the carrier's compliance plans for the upcoming 0.50% global sulfur cap on marine fuel.

HMM said on Friday it signed its letter of intent for the orders with three shipyards – Hyundai Heavy Industries, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine engineering (DSME) and Samsung Heavy Industries.

"DSME and Samsung Heavy Industries will build seven and five 23,000 TEU containerships respectively which are expected to deliver in the second quarter of 2020, and Hyundai Heavy Industries will construct eight 14,000 TEU containerships to be delivered in the second quarter of 2021," HMM said.

But after saying in April the vessels would not be using distillate fuels for compliance with the IMO 2020 rule, there was no further word on what the carrier's choice of compliance will be.

"HMM will opt for scrubber installation or LNG bunkering for all the newbuilding vessels after thorough discussions with the finally selected shipbuilder," the company previously said.