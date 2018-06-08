LR Unveils EU MRV and IMO DCS Reporting Tool

CO2 Verifier is a new online tool. Image Credit: LR

Lloyd's Register (LR) has launched a new online tool it hopes will make it easier to comply with EU MRV and IMO DCS rules.

The CO2 Verifier is touted as a "one stop" compliance solution where LR's clients can manage their fleet compliance and submit data to regulators.

"Implementation of these regulations presents a significant compliance challenge for shipowners and operators – LR's CO2 Verifier offers one simple way to comply with them both. It will save our clients time and effort, enabling them to focus on their day-to-day business," said Nick Brown, LR Marine & Offshore Director.

The EU monitoring, reporting and verification (MRV) regulation is designed to gather data on CO2 emissions based on ships' fuel consumption.

IMO DCS was introduced in parallel, and is also based on collecting and analysing fuel consumption data.