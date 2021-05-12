Klaveness Backs Carbon Capture for Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Some of the Klaveness fleet may soon be taking on carbon capture technology. Image Credit: Klaveness Combination Carriers

Shipping company Klaveness Combination Carriers has lent its support for carbon capture as a means of marine decarbonisation, joining a research project exploring the technology.

The firm has joined SINTEF Energy Research's CCShip project, which is aiming to develop cost-effective carbon capture solutions for ships, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

"While solvent-based CO2 capture (also considered as a base case in CCShip) has been shown to be feasible but very likely to be an expensive solution, the project will also focus on potential of different novel CO2 capture solutions in terms of weight, compactness, integration, efficiency, and cost," the company said.

"To maximize opportunities for CO2 capture implementation, the project will also investigate opportunities for different ship types and transport applications (size, fuel type, voyage distance), as well as consider both new-build and retrofitting of vessels."

Earlier this month scrubber manufacturer TECO 2030 said its research had concluded that carbon capture was 'technically and financially viable' for use in shipping.