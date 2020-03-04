Consultants See 'Unprecedented Surge' in Short-Notice Scrubber Enquiries

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Scrubber companies are working to reduce installation times for the emissions-cleaning systems. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

Concerns over the quality of the new very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO) blends are driving new interest in installing scrubbers, according to marine engineering consultancy Foreship.

The company has seen "an unprecedented surge of enquiries on how exhaust gas cleaning systems can be fitted at short notice, following emerging market misgivings over the quality and availability of 0.50% sulfur content new fuels," it said in a statement last week.

Equipment suppliers have been working to reduce installation times for the emissions-cleaning systems, the company said, but shipowners still require assurance that the systems have been fully evaluated and optimised.

"The realities of IMO 2020 have caught many off guard, with some in the market quickly shifting from contemplating whether a switch to scrubbers was advantageous to considering how soon they can practically do so," Olli Somerkallio, project lead for scrubbers at Foreship, said in the statement.