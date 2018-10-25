Bunker Supplier Licensing Scheme Mooted

Bunker suppliers: licence proposed (file image/pixabay)

Licences for bunker suppliers might improve fuel quality as the shipping industry deals with the lower 0.5% sulfur content of fuel oil from the start of 2020, shipowners have suggested.

The proposal goes a step further than the required register of bunker suppliers that International Maritime Organisation (IMO) member states should maintain.

"Fuel oil fuel quality could be improved and the safety risks associated with poor quality fuel oil mitigated if member states implemented fuel oil supplier licensing schemes," the shipowners said in a proposal to the IMO's maritime safety committee as reported by maritime news provider Lloyd's List.

"This would impose quality requirements on, and promote more effective regulation of, fuel oil suppliers," the proposal continued.

The shipowners' paper, which has the backing of International Chamber of Shipping, Intercargo, Interferry, the International Parcel Tanker Association and ship registry Liberia, will be discussed by the IMO in December, according to the report.