Silverstream Welcomes Change in Mindset on Air Lubrication Systems

Animation still of Silverstream's air lubrication systems in action. Imaged Credit: Silverstream.

Silverstream Technologies, who manufactures bunker-saving air lubrication systems, says there has seen a change in mindset on the technology from ship owners and operators.

The firm points to its own success with a 12-vessel deal struck with Grimaldi Group SpA earlier this year along with a recently completed successful retrofit on a Carnival vessel, as evidence for this shift.

And the upcoming IMO 2020 global sulfur cap should help drive further interest in the technology as part of a growing mix and bunker and emission saving technologies, it says.

"It is heartening to see shipping's innovating spirit rise to the surface and for clean technologies, and in particular air lubrication, to be recognised as a commercially viable solution to both the industry's impending regulatory challenges and its growing demand for increased operational efficiencies and sustainability," says Silverstream CEO, Noah Silberschmidt.

"A multifaceted and complicated regulatory environment is now unfolding for the sector; the impending 2020 fuel sulphur content cap and the acceptance of the need to decarbonise are both creating the context for clean technologies in an unprecedented fashion."