Integr8 Warns Buyers to Remain Wary of Bunker Delivery Notes

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker buyers need to take more care with their paperwork, according to Integr8. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel trader Integr8 Fuels has warned buyers to remain wary of the accuracy of data recorded in bunker delivery notes (BDNs) about their fuel.

Inaccurate or non-compliant BDNs are a 'continuing spectre' haunting the industry, Chris Turner, global manager for quality and claims at Integr8, wrote in a research note this week.

"You could debate long and hard as to the reasonings why these vital documents often don’t stand up to scrutiny: the lack of regulation of suppliers at PSC level in many ports, the lack of awareness across stakeholders and worse still, a worrying lack of knowledge with respect to what fuel is actually being delivered -- all of which may manifest into serious issues and losses for the end user," Turner said.

Authorities may have been lax about monitoring incomplete and non-compliant BDNs during the COVID-19 crisis, but may become more strict in the coming months, Turner said.

"Finally we cannot underestimate the need to request Certificates of Quality prior to delivery and cross-compare against BDN data," he said.

"The vessel's crew are the first line of defence, and if tasked correctly can be a very effective one."