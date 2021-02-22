Israel Reports Suspected Oil Spill

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tar has started washing up on Israel's beaches. Image Credit: Ministry of Environmental Protection

Israel's government has reported what it suspects to be an oil spill after tar started washing up on its beaches.

More than 170 km of coastline has now been affected, media company Haaretz reported on Friday.

The country's Ministry of Environmental Protection has now closed all of its Mediterranean beaches to the public.

UK newspaper The Guardian reported the spill may have happened on February 11. The newspaper said the Israeli government is looking at nine ships that were in the area at the time as potential sources.

"There is a more than reasonable chance that we will be able to locate the specific ship," the Guardian cited environmental protection minister Gila Gamliel as saying.