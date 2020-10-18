Eastern Pacific Shipping Launches Biofuel Trial on MR Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

EPS is based in Singapore. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) has started a trial of biofuel bunkers on board one of its MR tankers, the company said last week.

Fuel supplier GoodFuels will provide its bio-fuel oil to the tanker M/T Pacific Beryl as part of the deal, EPS said in a statement on its website. The first bunkering took place in the Netherlands on October 9.

The company will assess the performance of the fuel across multiple vessels, it said.

"We are already implementing LNG and LPG across 30 of our newbuilds, but we need to look at other options for our existing fleet," Cyril Ducau, CEO of EPS, said in the statement.

"Biofuels, such as the advanced, sustainable biofuels supplied by GoodFuels, provides us with a solution that matches our values and sustainability agenda.

"Our whole team is looking forward to the results of this trial and expects biofuels to be another example of not letting the perfect be the enemy of the good."