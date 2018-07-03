Marine Life Under Threat from Arctic Shipping Traffic

Iceland humpback whale (file image/pixabay)

Marine life, and whales in particular, may come under threat from an increase shipping traffic along Arctic Sea lanes.

The shipping routes have opened up as ice coverage in the Arctic region recedes but whales' patterns of communication can be disrupted by ship noise thereby increasing the risk of collisions between ship and marine mammal.

The risks to marine life have been highlighted by a Nasa-funded study.

"We know from more temperate regions that vessels and whales don't always mix well, and yet vessels are poised to expand into this sensitive region," marine ecologist Donna Hauser was quoted as saying by UK-based news provider the Independent.

Off the west coast of the Americas, schemes have been instigated to help protect whales and other marine life from ships.