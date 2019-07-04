Bomin's Jan Christensen to Join Hapag-Lloyd

Jan Christensen, Managing Director of Bomin Group. Image Credit: Bomin

Following several weeks of speculation on the matter, a move for Bomin’s Jan Christensen to Hapag-Lloyd looks to be confirmed.

Danish media outlet Finans indicates the move will be effective from the beginning of next month, with Christensen set join the box carrier at its new bunker manager.

The former OW man joined Bomin in 2014 and last year took over from Thomas Roller as Managing Director for Bomin Bunker Holding in Hamburg.

Bomin has yet to make an official statement on the matter, but Christensen’s exit will no doubt be seen as another step back for the bunker supplier.

Over the last year Bomin has been slowly pulling back from its supply operations and, despite insisting in October last year it was not exiting the market completely, subsequently announced the sale of its ARA and Hamburg operations.

Still, the firm in April made a bullish assessment of its prospects in the Americas.