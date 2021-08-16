VPS Launches Marine Sustainability Project Competition

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Competition entries must be aligned with one of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. File Image / Pixabay

Testing firm VPS has launched a competition seeking to find students with new ideas for projects themed around marine sustainability.

Students in the UK, UAE, Netherlands, Singapore and Texas aged 18-25 are able to enter the competition, with a $10,000 scholarship first prize and work placements within the VPS network available to runners-up, the company said in an emailed statement on Monday. The firm may also fund initial feasibility studies for some of the projects entered.

The projects must be aligned to one of the following UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the company said:

UN SDG 03: Health and well-being

Concept must show how it:

Improves the quality of coastal air through the reduction of shipping emissions

Concept must show how it:

Advances greener marine fuels technology and/or improves the reliability of

electricity supply, generation and monitoring devices

Concept must show how it:

Improves the reliability of electricity supply, generation and monitoring devices,

and/or improves marine fuel, lubrication and power station efficiency

Concept must show how it:

Helps reduce ocean acidification and/or reduces marine pollution from vessels

The deadline for entry to the competition is August 31. More information is available on the VPS website.