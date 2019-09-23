Ship & Bunker, SeaCred to Jointly Develop New Bunker Intelligence Products

Ship & Bunker, SeaCred developing new intelligence products. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Pixabay

Leading bunker industry publication Ship & Bunker and recently launched marine credit reporting firm, SeaCred LLC, have announced a new cooperation agreement that will see the pair jointly develop a number of new intelligence products for stakeholders in the marine fuels industry.

"The bunker industry is at the beginning of period of significant change. The advent of IMO2020 means key market dynamics such as credit and compliance requirements, suppliers' market share, and bunker buying patterns are all set to change," says Martyn Lasek, Editor, Ship & Bunker.

"By partnering with SeaCred and leveraging Jason's vast experience, we will be able to offer our readers an even greater depth of insight into all aspects of the marine fuels buying chain."

New York-based SeaCred was founded in May by Jason Silber, the former Global Head of S&P Global Platts' Ocean Intelligence, while Ship & Bunker, founded in 2012, is the world's most read marine fuel-focused publication.

As part of the agreement, SeaCred's marine credit reports are now available via the Ship & Bunker website as part of the new Bunker Intelligence stream of products.

"As the market leading bunker publication, Ship & Bunker is an obvious choice of partner to develop these new products," says Silber.

"But perhaps more important is our shared vision of providing critical intelligence in a tightly-packed, easily digestible format that gets right to the point of delivering the essential information needed to make time-sensitive decisions. These are the same principals SeaCred uses to develop its marine credit reports."

Further details on the joint products under development, along with their availability, will be made in due course.