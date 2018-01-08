Endofa to Focus on Being Niche Market Player

Endofa's Kenn Soendergaard. Image Credit: PRNewsFoto/Endofa.

Physical supplier and bunker trader Endofa has pulled back from its bunker trading activities to concentrate on being a physical supplier in niche markets.

The company says that it sees better returns in that area against its trading role where margins have become "razor thin".

"Our focus going forward will be predominately on physical supplies and niche supply areas," Endofa managing director Kenn Soendergaard told Ship and Bunker.

"We have experienced steady growth [in that area] and continue to see possibilities as a small trading team," Soendergaard added.

Soendergaard said that with very tight margins, back-to-back bunker trading increasingly favours players with deep pockets on the credit side. It is for that reason the company is pulling out of "broad scale back-to-back trading activities" to move ahead with fewer staff and a focus on niche supply.

"The value we can add is personal attention to detail and local market knowledge," Soendergaard said.

Endofa has offices in France and the US. In addition to France and the US, Endofa is an active physical bunker supplier is Central America, West Africa and the Black Sea.