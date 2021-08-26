World News
BUNKER JOBS: Global Risk Management Seeks Analyst
Thursday August 26, 2021
Global Risk Management helps firms to hedge their fuel purchases. Image Credit: Global Risk Management
Fuel cost hedging firm Global Risk Management is seeking to hire a business intelligence analyst.
The company is looking for candidates with a degree in business, IT, engineering or related fields, it said in a job advertisement on its website earlier this month.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Data extraction, processing, developing and updating reports
- Creating and maintaining tools for trading, sales and back office
- Take part in a series of development tasks and help to design in-house applications together with our IT development team
- Constantly seek to improve the tools, systems and processes for the organisation to cope with a growing amount of data
- Understand business needs and translate into user-friendly solutions
- Ad-hoc support of applications
For more information, click here.