KC LNG Doubles LNG Bunkering Speed

The KC LNG "Y-piece" allows the attachment of two tank trailers simultaneously. Image Credit: KC LNG

Kosan Crisplant a/s's Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) division, KC LNG, has released a new product it says will double the speed of an LNG bunkering operation.

The KC LNG "Y-piece" allows the attachment of two tank trailers simultaneously, making it possible to refuel a ship with LNG at twice the capacity in the same time as normal truck-to-ship bunkering.

By adding a second Y-piece, the potential amount of tank trailers increases to four, cutting the bunkering time down to 25%.

The company says it hopes that its new product will help to make the adaptation of LNG bunkers feasible for more companies.

The Y-piece is designed to fit any type of tank trailer.