Minerva Marine Denies Involvement in Israeli Oil Spill

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Israel was forced to close some of its beaches this week while the results of the spill are cleaned up. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping company Minerva Marine has denied any involvement in the oil spill that has forced large stretches of Israel's beaches to close.

Israel's Ministry of Environmental Protection closed all of its Mediterranean beaches to the public this week after a suspected spill on February 11 resulted in tar washing up on its coastline.

The ministry is now looking into a selection of ships that it thinks could have caused the spill.

Minerva Marine published a statement on its website on Tuesday denying the involvement of its ship the Minerva Helen in the spill.

"The vessel was not involved in any operation nor in any other activity that could be connected to an oil discharge at sea," the company said.

"Minerva Helen is well maintained without any structural or other defects that could cause an oil pollution incident."