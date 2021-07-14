Volkswagen Takes on Four More LNG-Fuelled Car Carriers

The ships will be deployed on the Germany-Mexico route. Image Credit: Volkswagen Group

Germany's Volkswagen Group is set to take on four more car carriers fuelled by natural gas.

Two gas-powered car carriers joined the company's fleet in 2020, and Volkswagen has now ordered four more to enter service in 2023, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The ships will be deployed on the Germany-Mexico route.

"In line with the Group's commitment to e-mobility and climate-neutral production, the LNG fleet used by Logistics represents a major contribution to making Volkswagen net carbon neutral by 2050," Simon Motter, head of Volkswagen Group Logistics, said in the statement.

"With these four additional LNG ships, Group Logistics is continuing its commitment to climate protection and pursuing the strategy of low-emission sea transport that was decided in 2016.

"The new ships will also permit the use of non-fossil fuels in the future, thus reducing CO2 emissions even further."

Two of Volkswagen's chartered vessels in Europe run on biofuels, the company added.