World Shipping Council Hires Environmental Experts

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Environmental experts are increasingly in demand in the shipping industry as it seeks to bear down on its carbon footprint. File Image / Pixabay

Boxship industry group the World Shipping Council (WSC) has hired two environmental experts to support its work on decarbonisation.

The organisation has hired John Bradshaw as global technical director for environment and safety and James Corbett as environment director for Europe, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Bradshaw was previously technical director at the International Chamber of Shipping. He will initially be based in the UK after taking on the new role in mid-May, before moving to Singapore later.

Corbett is a research consultant and professor at the University of Delaware, and will be based in the US initially after joining on April 1 before moving to Brussels as soon as possible.

"One of WSC's most important tasks is to work for the decarbonisation of the shipping industry and the reduction of shipping's environmental impact, helping to develop the most effective regulatory path to get us there," John Butler, CEO of the WSC, said in the statement.

"John Bradshaw and James Corbett are leading experts in this field and an extremely important and welcome addition to our team at a pivotal time for the industry."