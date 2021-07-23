MSC Cruises 2020 Bunker Consumption Was 43% of Expected Level

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The cruise industry was inactive for much of last year. File Image / Pixabay

Cruise operator MSC Cruises saw its fuel consumption last year hit just under 43% of the amount it expected as the COVID-19 pandemic brought the industry to a standstill.

The firm used 290,596 mt of bunkers in 2020, it said in a sustainability report released this week, compared with a pre-2020 projection of 679,514 mt. The company carried just 22% of its expected number of passengers.

Historically the cruise industry was responsible for about 4% of global bunker demand.

The firm has not released a figure for the carbon intensity of its ships last year because of the disruption to its operations. But it said its operations before COVID-19 halted its fleet in 2020 saw a 2.5% reduction in emissions intensity compared to the same period of 2019.