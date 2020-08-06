New Report Published Setting Out Case for Ammonia as a Marine Fuel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ammonia could be one of the more popular carbon-neutral marine fuel choices in future. File Image / Pixabay

A group of companies has joined forces to publish a report setting out the case for ammonia as a marine fuel.

Alfa Laval, Hafnia, Haldor Topsoe, Vestas, and Siemens Gamesa have together issued the 'Ammonfuel -- an industrial view of ammonia as a marine fuel' report this month.

The report argues that green ammonia will the the most economic carbon-neutral fuel for ships, forecasting a price of $13.50-15 per gigajoule for ammonia produced using solar and wind energy in 2040-2050, compared with a very low sulfur fuel oil cost of $12.50-15/GJ so far this year.

An additional 150 million mt/year of ammonia production capacity would be needed, using an additional 400 GW of renewable power capacity, to supply 30% of the marine fuel market in 2030, according to the report.