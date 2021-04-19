BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Oil Trading Seeks Business Development Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk Oil Trading arranges fuel supply for Maersk's own fleet -- the largest bunker fuel consumer in the world -- as well as third-party transactions. Image Credit: Maersk

Maersk Oil Trading, the bunkering and oil-trading arm of shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk, is seeking to hire a business development manager to work in its Copenhagen office.

The company is looking for experienced candidates with a master's degree in business, economics, engineering or similar and preferably a background in business development, it said in a job posting on its website.

The advertisement emphasises Maersk's shift to a 'green agenda'.

"Maersk is embarking on the transformational journey to decarbonize the logistic sector and Maersk Oil Trading (MOT) is key for its success," the company said.

The posting lists the following key responsibilities for the role:

Project management across a variety of Business Development initiatives

Driving and supporting future business opportunities including development of business cases

Development of new business models or improve existing models in collaboration with relevant internal stakeholders

Drive commercial opportunities and insight as a part of MOT overall Strategy and Vision

Create value through establishing and managing partnerships with entities such as customers, suppliers and other external as well as internal parties

Providing general BD support to all Regional Offices NY/Singapore/Rotterdam when relevant

The firm will review applications on an ongoing basis and recommends applying 'as soon as possible'. For more information, click here.