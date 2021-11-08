Scandilines Orders Battery-Powered Ferry

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ferry will exclusively charge its battery at Rødby initially. Image Credit: Scandilines

Ferry company Scandilines has ordered a battery-powered ship that can operate with zero emissions.

The firm has ordered the ship from the Cemre Shipyard in Turkey for delivery in 2024, it said in a statement on its website on Monday. The ferry will operate on the Puttgarden-Rødby route, with a crossing time of one hour.

The ferry will exclusively charge its battery at Rødby initially.

"Scandlines has for several years focused on the entire area of sustainability," Vagn Sørensen, board chairman at Scandilines, said in the statement.

"The hybrid system was a quantum leap in green ferry operations.

"Scandlines not only operates the world's largest fleet of hybrid ferries, the system is also being copied worldwide and has been a huge success.

"Now we are ready to take the next big step and insert the first zero emission ferry."