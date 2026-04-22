Hapag-Lloyd Imposes New Surcharge on Third-Party Feeder Cargo

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The surcharge takes effect from April 21 for non-FMC trades. Image Credit: Hapag-Lloyd

German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd is introducing a new surcharge on feeder services in parts of the Caribbean and South America due to rising bunker fuel costs and additional charges from third-party operators.

The Middle East conflict has pushed up fuel prices, increasing the cost of running feeder vessels and barges operated by external providers, it said in a customer advisory note on its website on Tuesday.

Hapag-Lloyd has already applied an emergency fuel surcharge to cover higher fuel costs on its own services. However, it said third-party feeder operators are now passing on separate, explicit charges.

To address this, the carrier will introduce an emergency operations charge, applied at origin or destination depending on the route. The charge will apply to all container types and mainly affects shipments moved via feeder connections.

Rates vary by location, generally ranging from $50 to $150 per TEU.

The surcharge takes effect from April 21 for non-FMC trades and from May 21 for FMC-regulated trades, and applies in Colombia and Ecuador.