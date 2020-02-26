Latest News More News
FEATURE: What IP Week Told Us About the Bunker Industry
The coronavirus outbreak and continued uncertainty over IMO 2020 conspired to rain on the bunker industry's IP Week parade this year.
-
03MarThe HSFO-VLSFO spread at 20 leading bunker ports worldwide narrowed further on Monday. Read in Full
-
02MarBut one analyst says over 1 million BPD in cuts are required. Read in Full
-
02MarAs of March 1 vessels without a scrubber are not permitted to have bunker fuel onboard with a sulfur content higher than 0.50%. Read in Full
-
02MarIntegr8 arranged the supply of LNG from FueLNG to Solstad Offshore ASA in Singapore on February 5. Read in Full
-
02MarThe conference was due to be held this week in Long Beach, California. Read in Full
-
02MarThe project aims to commercialise the developments in the European and Asian short-sea shipping markets by 2025. Read in Full
-
02MarTotal is planning to build an LNG plant at Sohar taking natural gas from central Oman. Read in Full
-
28FebThe company has exercised an option to retrofit four more of its very large gas carriers with duel-fuel engines capable of LPG-fuelled propulsion. Read in Full
-
28FebThe company plans to install a further six of the emissions-cleaning systems on its tankers by the summer. Read in Full
-
28FebHeavy distillate and residue inventories climbed to 15.167 million barrels in the week to Monday. Read in Full
Tricks of the Bunker Trade
Latest Bunker Prices See All Bunker Prices
|VLSFO
|MGO
|IFO380
|$/mt
|+/-
|$/mt
|+/-
|$/mt
|+/-
|Global 4 Ports Average
|433.50
|8.50
|502.50
|12.00
|309.00
|8.00
|Global 20 Ports Average
|466.50
|0.50
|540.50
|3.50
|332.00
|6.00
|Global Average Bunker Price
|503.00
|7.00
|610.00
|5.50
|367.00
|1.50
|Singapore
|441.00
|13.00
|469.50
|10.00
|302.50
|9.00
|Rotterdam
|394.00
|11.50
|442.00
|13.50
|283.50
|4.00
|Fujairah
|440.50
|5.50
|611.00
|24.50
|315.50
|15.50
|Houston
|466.00
|12.50
|486.50
|1.50
|337.00
|6.50
|Busan
|
- login to view prices or
subscribe from just $49 -
|Colombo
|
- login to view prices or
subscribe from just $49 -
|Durban
|
- login to view prices or
subscribe from just $49 -
|Gibraltar
|444.00
|11.00
|-
|368.00
|37.00
|Hong Kong
|446.00
|5.50
|448.50
|0.50
|326.50
|5.00
|Istanbul
|482.50
|5.50
|505.50
|2.50
|382.50
|11.00
|LA / LB
|513.00
|15.50
|566.50
|8.50
|398.00
|3.50
|Las Palmas
|
- login to view prices or
subscribe from just $49 -
|Mumbai
|
- login to view prices or
subscribe from just $49 -
|New York
|479.00
|3.00
|487.00
|17.00
|334.50
|2.00
|Cristobal, Panama
|
- login to view prices or
subscribe from just $49 -
|Piraeus
|504.50
|3.00
|529.00
|0.50
|338.00
|8.50
|Santos
|425.00
|15.50
|574.00
|28.00
|510.00
|6.00
|Shanghai
|
- login to view prices or
subscribe from just $49 -
|St Petersburg
|
- login to view prices or
subscribe from just $49 -
|Tokyo
|
- login to view prices or
subscribe from just $49 -