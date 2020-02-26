Latest News More News

FEATURE: What IP Week Told Us About the Bunker Industry

The coronavirus outbreak and continued uncertainty over IMO 2020 conspired to rain on the bunker industry's IP Week parade this year.
  1. 03Mar
    Scrubber Payback Time Under Fire As Global HSFO-VLSFO Spread Drops to New Low
    The HSFO-VLSFO spread at 20 leading bunker ports worldwide narrowed further on Monday. Read in Full
  2. 02Mar
    Oil Stages "Remarkable" Rebound on Hopes of OPEC Combating Coronavirus Impact
    But one analyst says over 1 million BPD in cuts are required. Read in Full
  3. 02Mar
    HSFO Carriage Ban Comes Into Effect
    As of March 1 vessels without a scrubber are not permitted to have bunker fuel onboard with a sulfur content higher than 0.50%. Read in Full
  4. 02Mar
    Integr8 Fuels Carries Out First LNG Bunker Purchase
    Integr8 arranged the supply of LNG from FueLNG to Solstad Offshore ASA in Singapore on February 5. Read in Full
  5. 02Mar
    COVID-19 Outbreak Sees TPM Container Conference Cancelled
    The conference was due to be held this week in Long Beach, California. Read in Full
  6. 02Mar
    SeaTech Consortium Wins EU Funding for Energy-Efficient Shipping Project
    The project aims to commercialise the developments in the European and Asian short-sea shipping markets by 2025. Read in Full
  7. 02Mar
    France's Total to Announce Decision on Sohar LNG Bunkering Hub Later This Year
    Total is planning to build an LNG plant at Sohar taking natural gas from central Oman. Read in Full
  8. 28Feb
    BW LPG Plans Four More Gas Carrier Retrofits for LPG Fuelling Option
    The company has exercised an option to retrofit four more of its very large gas carriers with duel-fuel engines capable of LPG-fuelled propulsion. Read in Full
  9. 28Feb
    Frontline Completes 26th of 32 Planned Scrubber Installations
    The company plans to install a further six of the emissions-cleaning systems on its tankers by the summer. Read in Full
  10. 28Feb
    Fujairah Fuel Oil Stocks Gain 17% in Week as COVID-19 Demand Drop Continues
    Heavy distillate and residue inventories climbed to 15.167 million barrels in the week to Monday. Read in Full
Latest Bunker Prices

VLSFO MGO IFO380
$/mt +/- $/mt +/- $/mt +/-
Global 4 Ports Average 433.50 8.50 502.50 12.00 309.00 8.00
Global 20 Ports Average 466.50 0.50 540.50 3.50 332.00 6.00
Global Average Bunker Price 503.00 7.00 610.00 5.50 367.00 1.50
Singapore 441.00 13.00 469.50 10.00 302.50 9.00
Rotterdam 394.00 11.50 442.00 13.50 283.50 4.00
Fujairah 440.50 5.50 611.00 24.50 315.50 15.50
Houston 466.00 12.50 486.50 1.50 337.00 6.50
Gibraltar 444.00 11.00 - 368.00 37.00
Hong Kong 446.00 5.50 448.50 0.50 326.50 5.00
Istanbul 482.50 5.50 505.50 2.50 382.50 11.00
LA / LB 513.00 15.50 566.50 8.50 398.00 3.50
New York 479.00 3.00 487.00 17.00 334.50 2.00
Piraeus 504.50 3.00 529.00 0.50 338.00 8.50
Santos 425.00 15.50 574.00 28.00 510.00 6.00
View All Bunker Prices in 150+ Ports