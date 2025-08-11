BUNKER JOBS: Aurora Marine Fuels Seeks Bunker Trader in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with prior experience as a bunker trader or as a trader at a physical supply firm. Image Credit: Aurora Marine Fuels

Bunker supplier Aurora Marine Fuels is seeking to hire a bunker trader for its head office in London.

The company is looking for candidates with prior experience as a bunker trader or as a trader at a physical supply firm, as well as an established client portfolio, an Aurora representative told Ship & Bunker on Thursday.

Candidates should be highly ambitious with an entrepreneurial mentality, a strong work ethic with attention to detail, and have excellent sales and analytical skills with the ability to close deals, the representative added.

The role comes with the following responsibilities:

⁠Developing and growing the client portfolio of AMF, responsible for their own portfolio and assisting the team with theirs

Back-to-back physical trading and broking of marine fuel / bunkers

Internal bunker procurement for the Borealis Maritime/Aurora Offshore fleet

⁠On-boarding prospects, building new relations and turning them into profitable trading accounts

⁠Be involved in day-to-day operations, market analysis, Indication reports, attend client and supplier meeting and trade events

Aurora Marine Fuels is part of the Borealis Maritime Group of companies, and has offices in Istanbul, Dubai and Athens as well as its London headquarters.

For more information and to apply for the role, contact David Raeburn at dr@auroramarinefuels.com.