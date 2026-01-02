US Sanctions Four Tankers for Alleged Links to Venezuela Shadow Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The US alleges the tankers generated revenue for President Nicolás Maduro’s government in breach of sanctions. File Image / Pixabay

The US has sanctioned four oil tankers over alleged involvement in sanctions evasion linked to Venezuela's shadow fleet.

The vessels are linked to a network of companies accused of trading or transporting Venezuelan oil, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The move targets a maritime network designed to funnel revenue to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's government in defiance of US law, it added.

The department said the crude oil tanker Nord Star, owned by Corniola Limited and managed by Krape Myrtle Co Ltd, has transported Venezuelan oil and has been designated as blocked property.

The oil products tanker Rosalind, also known as Lunar, was also cited for transporting Venezuelan oil, with its owner, Winky International Limited, designated under the same authority.

OFAC also said the tanker Della, owned by Aries Global Investment Ltd, has transported Venezuelan oil, with both Della and Valiant identified as blocked property.

"President Trump has been clear: We will not allow the illegitimate Maduro regime to profit from exporting oil while it floods the United States with deadly drugs," Scott Bessent, Secretary of the Treasury, said.