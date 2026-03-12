Sing Fuels Hires Vice President for Centre of Excellence

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Dingwani was previously head of operations and shipping for Axiom Global Oil & Gas Trading in Dubai. Image Credit: Sing Fuels

Marine fuel trading firm Sing Fuels has hired a new executive in Dubai from Axiom Global.

Amit Dingwani has joined Sing Fuels as VP for its centre of excellence in Dubai as of this month, the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The centre is "a strategic initiative designed to enhance operational standardisation and organisational integration across the brand’s international trading and supply network," the company said.

Dingwani was previously head of operations and shipping for Axiom Global Oil & Gas Trading in Dubai from December 2024 to this month.

He had earlier worked for Oleo Energy from 2021 to 2024, for Gulf Petrochem from 2018 to 2021 and for Adani Bunkering from 2016 to 2018.

Dingwani also contributed to the ISO Technical Committee 28 responsible for ISO 8217 marine fuel specifications.

"As Sing Fuels continues to grow globally, strengthening the organisational frameworks that support disciplined execution becomes increasingly important," Sanket Naik, managing director of Sing Fuels, said in the statement.

"Amit brings deep operational insight and industry experience that will help us further institutionalise best practices across the brand.

"The Center of Excellence will play a key role in reinforcing consistency, governance, and operational integration as we scale our brand."

As well as trading marine fuels worldwide, Sing Fuels is also engaged in the biofuel and base oil markets, as well as carrying out cargo trading and risk management services.