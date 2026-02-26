GIT Coatings Launches New Marine Coating Offering Up to 10% Bunker Savings

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company says the graphene-based marine hull coating has already been applied to more than 10 vessels. Image Credit: GIT Coatings

Marine coatings firm GIT Coatings has launched a new ship hull coating, which it says can cut bunker fuel use by up to 10%.

The product, called XGIT-FORCE, is designed to keep a vessel’s hull smoother and cleaner in the water, helping ships move more efficiently and burn less fuel, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The company added that the coating does not use traditional biocides, which are chemicals often used in antifouling paints.

Instead, the coating uses graphene and a hard surface designed to stop marine growth sticking to the hull and to allow regular cleaning without damage.

GIT Coatings says this can help shipowners lower fuel bills and emissions while maintaining performance between drydocking.

First applications are already underway on more than 10 ships, including LPG carriers, bulkers, container ships and cruise ships trading on international routes.

The firm said the launch builds on testing and use of its earlier coatings across hundreds of vessels and reflects growing interest from owners in solutions that improve efficiency and reduce fuel consumption.