IMO to Advance Training Framework for Alternative Fuels and New Technologies

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The HTW 12 meeting is taking place from Monday to Friday at IMO HQ in London. Image Credit: IMO

The IMO is advancing work on interim training guidelines for seafarers as shipping adopts alternative marine fuels and new technologies.

Opening the IMO's Sub-Committee on Human Element, Training and Watchkeeping (HTW 12) on Monday, Arsenio Dominguez, Secretary-General of IMO, welcomed the progress made so far, he said in his opening remarks on Monday.

He said the aim is to establish a “clear and coordinated framework” that aligns seafarer training with the development of safety provisions across the organization.

The initiative forms part of the wider review of the STCW Convention and Code, one of the most significant regulatory exercises currently underway at the IMO.

Phase one of the review is complete, with more than 400 gaps identified and over 160 submissions for this session.

Dominguez stressed that early engagement, proactive planning and coordinated implementation will be essential as amendments are developed, to ensure the maritime workforce is prepared for technological change and the ongoing energy transition.

The HTW 12 meeting is taking place until Friday at IMO HQ in London.