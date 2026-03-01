Two More Ships Attacked in Strait of Hormuz: UKMTO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The second attack happened about 50 nautical miles north of Muscat. Image Credit: UKMTO

Two more ships have come under attack in the Strait of Hormuz amid the worsening conflict in the Middle East.

Both ships were attacked on Sunday morning, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in social media posts.

In the first incident, a ship was struck by a projectile about 17 nautical miles north-west of Mina Saqr in the UAE at 8:05 AM UTC. A fire caused by the attack has been extinguished and the vessel is continuing with its voyage.

In the second, a ship was struck by an unknown projectile above the waterline about 50 nautical miles north of Muscat at 9:50 AM UTC, resulting in a fire. The fire has been brought under control.

Both incidents appear to be separate from the attack on the Palau-flagged tanker Skylight earlier in the day.

The US and Israel attacked a series of military facilities in Iran on Saturday, killing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other senior government figures. Iran responded with strikes on US bases and other targets across the Middle East, and appears to be attempting to prevent commercial shipping from moving through the Strait of Hormuz.