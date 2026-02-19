CMA CGM Confirms Order for Six LNG-Fuelled Boxships with Indian Shipyard

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The $205 million deal formalises last year’s letter of intent for six LNG-fuelled container vessels at Cochin Shipyard. Image Credit: India's Ministry of Shipping

French container shipping CMA CGM has confirmed an order of six dual-fuel LNG container ships with India’s Cochin Shipyard.

The shipbuilding contract is valued at around ₹17 billion ($205 million), India’s Ministry of Shipping said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The deal follows a letter of intent signed in October 2025 between the two companies to build six 1,700-TEU LNG-fuelled boxships at the Kochi yard, which has now been formalised.

The order marks a first for India’s shipbuilding sector, making CMA CGM the first major international container line to commission an Indian yard to build LNG-fuelled container vessels.

CMA CGM was one of the earliest backers of LNG as a marine fuel, helping to kick-start the emergence of the LNG bunkering market in partnership with France's TotalEnergies. But the firm has also made significant strides towards using methanol as an alternative fuel in its fleet.