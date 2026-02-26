Study Finds Marine Biofuel Spills Can Be Managed with Existing Oil Response Tools

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Balls of weathered B30 HVO/VLSFO observed after 7 days of weathering. Image Credit: EMSA

Marine biofuel blend spills can be handled using existing oil spill response systems, according to a new study by the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA).

The study examined marine biofuel blends such as B20 and B30 used with conventional bunker fuels, as per the report published on EMSA's website Monday.

It found that when spilled, the fuels float and form surface slicks similar to traditional marine fuels, allowing responders to deploy standard containment and recovery equipment, including booms, skimmers and sorbents.

While the overall spill behaviour is comparable to conventional oil, the study noted some differences.

Marine biofuels evaporate less but tend to biodegrade faster. Thin slicks may be more difficult to detect, and in colder waters, some blends can thicken or form wax-like residues after weathering.

EMSA said existing spill preparedness and response frameworks remain largely fit for purpose, but contingency plans and training should reflect the growing use of marine biofuels.

Marine biofuel blends are increasingly used as a near-term option to reduce shipping emissions because they can be used in existing engines and fuel systems without significant modifications.

The full report can be downloaded from here.